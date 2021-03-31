Santa Maria residents are invited to register for a variety of spring recreation programs at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, from swim lessons to paddle board yoga.
Weeklong swim lessons within the new Starfish curriculum will begin the week of April 5, with 45-minute sessions available each day at 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Classes for all ages and skill levels are available, including StarBabies, StarTots, Starfish Swim School, Starfish Stroke School, tween classes, adaptive classes and lessons for adults.
"Learning to swim is an important life skill that can help prevent drowning and keep time in and around the pool safe and fun," van de Kamp said.
For all lessons, with the exception of the tween and adult classes, an adult must be present and in the water with the swimmer. Instructors will lead lessons from the deck in observation of COVID-19 guidelines, and each class will be limited to three registrants, van de Kamp said.
From April 12 to May 5, gentle flow paddleboard yoga for ages 18 and up will be offered every Monday and Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Registration costs $45 for city residents and $56.25 for non-residents.
Other available programs include one-day aqua fitness and family-friendly paddleboard events, both on April 17.
Residents can register for swim lessons and other spring programs at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
For more information about spring recreation programs, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.