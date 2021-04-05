The city of Santa Maria is continuing its spring gardening program with gardening kits available for pickup at the Orcutt, Los Alamos and Santa Maria Main library branches this month.
Each kit contains six peat pots, three packages of seeds, soil and plant markers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. The program is open to adults 18 and older and limited to one kit per household.
Gardening kits will be obtainable at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library from April 12 to 17, with registration for kits now open.
Patrons can register online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the Public Library at 805-925-0994.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., and is open for indoor grab-and-go service 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
At the Orcutt and Los Alamos branch libraries, kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with no registration required. Pickup is available at the Orcutt branch from April 12 to 17 and the Los Alamos branch from April 12 to 16.
The Orcutt branch is located at 175 S. Broadway, with grab-and-go hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Los Alamos Branch is located at 405 Helena St. Grab-and-go hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.