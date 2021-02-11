The city of Santa Maria is launching its spring gardening program with gardening kits available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main and Orcutt library branches this month.
Each kit contains six peat pots, three packages of seeds, soil and plant markers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. One kit is available per household.
Gardening kits will be obtainable at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library during sidewalk pickup hours from Feb. 22 to 27, with registration for kits beginning Feb. 15.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the main branch library are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Patrons can register online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the Public Library at 805-925-0994.
At the Orcutt Branch Library, kits will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from Feb. 22 to 27, with no registration required. The branch is open for indoor grab-and-go service from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria, and the Orcutt Branch Library is located at 175 S. Broadway.
For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.