It was a showdown Saturday at the Elks Lodge as 25 teams competed for bragging rights and to raise community awareness about literacy issues during the 25th annual Central Coast Literacy Council Adult Spelling Bee.
The spelling bee raises money for the Central Coast Literacy Council, a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 dedicated to tutoring individuals to read, write, speak and understand English. Since the spelling bee began 25 years ago, the Santa Maria Times has been its primary sponsor.
As the panel of spelling bee judges went further down the list of words Saturday, it became tougher and tougher to spell, "as some of these words are words I've never heard of in my life," said competitor Judy Klinger, 75. She and her teammate Anita Friedman have been competing at the spelling bee for the last five years.
Team Klinger and Friedman ended up tying for third place by the end of Saturday's competition. First place went to Peggy Blackler and Linda McCollister, with the winning word being "lieutenancy."
Second place winners were Gary Prober and Cindy Schneider.
Klinger said part of her strategy involved Friedman writing out each word so they could visualize the word before spelling it.
"The list of words was very odd this year," she said. "They first had some simple words. Then the last row of words in that last column, I could count about 30 words I've never heard of in my life, and I've been on this earth for 75 years!"
Klinger, who attends Temple Beth El synagogue in Santa Maria, said that during prior years, a group of four teams from their synagogue signed up to compete at the annual spelling bee. She and Friedman are the only ones who stuck with it, which Klinger said she was too happy to do, as "it's so vital to support events like this ... Education is one of the most important parts of [society], and our whole future of our country depends upon education."
"My favorite part of returning to compete every year is the camaraderie. My partner and I are very good friends; we love the competition and I think the people we compete against are delightful," Klinger added. "I'm going against some high school students and it's terrific — I could be their grandmother, and absolutely I'd like to win but I think it's wonderful these young kids are getting involved."
Judges at the event were Mayor Alice Patino, Superior Court Judge Jed Beebe and Hancock College's English professor Kate Adams, who also pronounced the words for competitors.
Committee member Jeni Newell said the Literacy Council is entirely funded by sponsors, and the annual spelling bee is the only major fundraising event that raises proceeds for free access to learning — from tutoring and workbooks to learning centers, Rosetta Stone and other programs.
"My husband Randy and I go around to a lot of local businesses to recruit sponsors — all of our support comes straight from the community," said Newell. "It's wonderful these businesses support literacy because things can get pricey. Let's say we have 150 people that are being tutored, that's 150 workbooks that could cost up to $40 so it really adds up."
Newell said her favorite part about the bee is seeing the encouragement from small businesses that step up every year to support this, and their desire to see a more literate and educated community.
"Seeing the support this brings out is so wonderful," added Newell.
According to organizers, the number of functionally illiterate individuals in Santa Barbara County is 76,000.
Laura Arteaga, executive director of the Literacy Council said the point of the spelling bee is to serve the community's learners and to put together a fun event whose crucial mission is to bring awareness of illiteracy to the community, as it impacts everyone.
"Once someone becomes literate, they can join the workforce, and do everything from volunteer, to vote and further thrive in the community," Arteaga said. "Literacy empowers people, completely changes their lives and it's a communitywide effort to help someone become literate."
"We wouldn't be able to do this without all of our committee members but also our sponsors," she continued. "We've been doing this for so long — this is our Silver year, the 25th year; my favorite part every year about the bee is seeing a culmination of bringing everyone together, from all ages, to help everyone thrive together."