Lower speed limits were approved for short sections of roadways in the Santa Ynez and Orcutt areas and the hours when oversized vehicles are allowed on county roads were reduced Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
Ordinances that will change the speed limits and oversize vehicle restrictions in the County Code were approved on a first reading in separate votes by supervisors meeting in Santa Maria.
The ordinances must return to the board at its Oct. 2 meeting in Santa Barbara for a second vote; if approved, the changes will become effective 30 days later.
Speed limits
In Santa Ynez, the existing 35 mph speed limit on North Refugio Road between Highway 246 and Redondo Court will be extended 450 feet south, where the existing speed limit is currently 55 mph.
In Orcutt, the existing 40 mph speed limit on Hummel Drive between Union Valley Parkway and Mooncrest Lane will be reduced to 35 mph, according to a county staff report prepared by Bert Johnson, a traffic engineer with the County Public Works Department.
Speed limit changes were also approved for several roadways in the unincorporated areas of Carpinteria and Goleta.
Johnson said it will cost the county an estimated $4,500 to install signs and paint pavement markings for all the changes, with the money coming from the Road Fund budget.
The new speed limits were determined by an engineering and traffic survey based on the 85th percentile speed — the speed at or below which 85 percent of drivers are traveling in free-flowing traffic — along with each area’s collision history and conditions not apparent to drivers, as required by the California Vehicle Code.
Local jurisdictions can also factor in residential density as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety issues.
“I’m comfortable supporting this — sort of,” said Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams. “I think this is the best option we have under the law. I do want to say it’s a frustrating law.
“Most of us don’t act rational when we drive,” he said, adding that when people get behind the wheel, they’re willing to risk their lives and the lives of others to save a few seconds.
“To dictate speed limits based on what the 85th percentile drives is akin to letting the prisonsers run the prison,” Williams said.
Engineering and traffic surveys conducted every five to 10 years, or when roadway or traffic conditions change, are required for setting speed limits the California Highway Patrol can enforce using radar, Johnson said.
Oversize vehicles
The hours when oversized vehicles can’t be parked on county roads will be extended in all five supervisorial districts, but the change will only affect certain roads already specified in the County Code.
Vandenberg Village is the only North County community where oversize vehicle restrictions are in effect — along Burton Mesa Boulevard from Apollo Way to Club House Road.
Other roads subject to the restrictions are in the South Coast area.
Currently, oversize vehicles can’t be parked on specified roadways from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., but the ordinance amendment OK’d by supervisors Tuesday will add two hours to the prohibition, extending it from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
An oversize vehicle is defined as that is either 24 or more feet long, 8 or more feet wide or 7 or more feet tall.
A staff report prepared by Gary Smart, a traffic engineer with the Public Works Department, said implementing the new hours will cost the county approximately $4,000 for new signs.
The report noted the hours were expanded as a result of residents’ complaints that the restrictions weren’t being effectively enforced.
County staff determined starting the restriction period an hour earlier and ending it an hour later would result in better enforcement because the Sheriff’s Office and CHP have more officers available between 9 and 10 p.m. and 6 and 7 p.m. than from 10 p.m.to 6 a.m., according to the report.