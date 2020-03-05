Special night out: Old Town Orcutt set for First Friday

There’s seemingly something for everyone at Old Orcutt’s First Friday — food, drink, music and shopping.
The first Friday of every month, the Old Town Orcutt Merchants’ Association rolls out the proverbial red carpet, keeping many of its tasting rooms, restaurants and businesses open late to give people some extra time, and incentive, to shop local.
And the next First Friday is this Friday, March 6.
“All of the merchants involved in the Merchants’ Association take part, about 25 businesses altogether,” said Becky Corey, president of the Old Town Orcutt Merchants’ Association and co-owner, with her husband Dave, of CORE Winery. “It gives people another chance to walk around and enjoy Old Town, meet the actual people who own our businesses and enjoy our wonderful community atmosphere.”
The businesses will offer First Friday specials from 5 to 8 p.m.
On average, 100 people come out to stroll down Clark Avenue and visit with the local merchants.
“When we first started it, it was just supposed to be a one-time event to coincide with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony,” said Corey. “But then we thought this could be something we could do all year, and it became First Friday. It’s just one of the many events the Old Town Merchants’ Association sprinkles throughout the year.”
The Naughty Oak Brewery and cnagy wines also are taking part.
In addition to their wines, cnagy will have a jewelry pop-up with Becky Hartman of Noonday Collections and music from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring local singer/songwriter Logan Landress. Landress' performance does have a $5 cover charge.
“We’ll also have music from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.,” said Mark Steller, the owner of the Old Town Market and past president of the Merchants’ Association. “We’re open late anyway, but on First Friday we have a group of musicians come by for our ‘back room jam.’ We’ll have musicians just jamming out in our back room. Any musician can come out and play, and the jam is open to the public.”
Old Towns’ retail stores are also part of the First Friday fun.
“We encourage store owners to have something new and different for each First Friday,” Corey said. “That gets people coming back to see what’s new.”
The one business that will miss this First Friday is Corey’s own CORE Winery.
“We’ve just moved to a new location [130 N. Broadway, Suite A] that’s across the street from our old building,” Corey said. “We’re waiting for our license to change from our old address across the street, so we haven’t reopened yet, but I’ll be out Friday night visiting with everyone.”
Corey and the association are already planning on expanding the group’s menu of events.
“We’re working on a farmers market for Old Town to be in addition to the one on Tuesdays in Orcutt at the Oak Knolls Shopping Center,” Corey said. “That would be another big draw to bring people to Old Orcutt, but getting it up and running is a real challenge because we run on an all-volunteer basis.
“But Old Orcutt First Friday is already up and running. This is a great community event. People should come on down and meet their neighbors.”