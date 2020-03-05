Special night out: Old Town Orcutt set for First Friday

The Naughty Oak Brewery and cnagy wines also are taking part.

In addition to their wines, cnagy will have a jewelry pop-up with Becky Hartman of Noonday Collections and music from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring local singer/songwriter Logan Landress. Landress' performance does have a $5 cover charge.

“We’ll also have music from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.,” said Mark Steller, the owner of the Old Town Market and past president of the Merchants’ Association. “We’re open late anyway, but on First Friday we have a group of musicians come by for our ‘back room jam.’ We’ll have musicians just jamming out in our back room. Any musician can come out and play, and the jam is open to the public.”

Old Towns’ retail stores are also part of the First Friday fun.

“We encourage store owners to have something new and different for each First Friday,” Corey said. “That gets people coming back to see what’s new.”

The one business that will miss this First Friday is Corey’s own CORE Winery.