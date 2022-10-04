Staff at Santa Barbara Humane encountered a different package from what they typically receive from donors at its Santa Maria shelter. Instead of blankets, pet food and other supplies typically left at the facility, staff were greeted by a cat that was left abandoned in a cardboard box.
Veterinary staff discovered that the orange and sweet one-year-old cat, named Tesla, was pregnant. As the animal care team did their closing walk-through a few days later, they saw Tesla was in labor.
Pregnant cats are very capable of delivering without assistance, so the staff only needed to keep Tesla comfortable and ensure she had plenty of food and water.
A few hours later, kittens Galaxy, Comet, Nebula, and Eclipse were born.
Once Tesla and her kittens had received a thorough veterinary examination, a foster volunteer welcomed them into her home where they could thrive in a quiet and stress-free environment.
Santa Barbara Humane provided supplies the foster volunteer might need, including food, kitty litter and a box, medical care and even a digital scale to monitor the kittens’ growth.
Seven weeks later, Tesla and her kittens returned to Santa Barbara Humane to be spayed/neutered.
The kittens were quickly adopted, but beautiful Tesla, now happily relieved of her motherhood duties for life, still awaits a family to love.
Tesla’s profile can be viewed at Santa Barbara Humane’s website: sbhumane.org. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday-Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
Those looking to adopt can also email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an appointment.