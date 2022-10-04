Staff at Santa Barbara Humane encountered a different package from what they typically receive from donors at its Santa Maria shelter. Instead of blankets, pet food and other supplies typically left at the facility, staff were greeted by a cat that was left abandoned in a cardboard box.

Veterinary staff discovered that the orange and sweet one-year-old cat, named Tesla, was pregnant. As the animal care team did their closing walk-through a few days later, they saw Tesla was in labor.

Pregnant cats are very capable of delivering without assistance, so the staff only needed to keep Tesla comfortable and ensure she had plenty of food and water.

