How a multidisciplinary team is bringing Space Base California to life in Lompoc will be the topic for the guest speaker at the Jan. 11 virtual presentation of the Science and Engineering Council of Santa Barbara.

Bob Allen, creative director of Pale Blue Dot Ventures, will focus on how guest experiences are designed, from selecting high-tech ride systems to picking color palettes, an SEC spokesman said.

Adjacent to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the Space Base California planned destination “will offer an entirely new way to educate, inspire and entertain,” the spokesman said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

