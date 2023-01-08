How a multidisciplinary team is bringing Space Base California to life in Lompoc will be the topic for the guest speaker at the Jan. 11 virtual presentation of the Science and Engineering Council of Santa Barbara.
Bob Allen, creative director of Pale Blue Dot Ventures, will focus on how guest experiences are designed, from selecting high-tech ride systems to picking color palettes, an SEC spokesman said.
Adjacent to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the Space Base California planned destination “will offer an entirely new way to educate, inspire and entertain,” the spokesman said.
Allen has held a number of positions with Disney’s live entertainment divisions at Disneyland, Disney World and Disneyland International and has led teams designing several attractions that would become part of EPCOT, including Spaceship Earth and The American Adventure.
He was responsible for all facilities and services at Disney-MGM Studios as well as the operation of the full-service content studio Disney IDEAS, for Innovation Design Entertainment Art and Storytelling.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
In 2001, he formed Integrity Arts and Technology Inc., which bought out IDEAS.
Today, IDEAS is a branding and experience design firm that uses “the power of purposeful storytelling” to create brands, transform organizational cultures and design and enhance immersive experiences.
The SEC presentation will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The cost for those who are not SEC members is $10.