SpaceX is targeting Friday as launch time for its Falcon 9 rocket slated to blast off at 3:07 p.m. from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-4 and carry 53 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.
The same booster also supported NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission that launched from Vandenberg in November 2021 and two other Starlink missions.
Minutes after launch, the reusable first-stage booster will separate from the rocket as designed, reenter Earth's atmosphere and touch down on the autonomous spaceport droneship — named "Of Course I Still Love You" — stationed in the Pacific Ocean, according to SpaceX.
As in past missions of its kind, the 53 Starlink internet satellites will join the existing constellation of Starlink satellites positioned at low Earth orbit in an effort to improve SpaceX's network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world.