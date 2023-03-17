A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 52 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit Friday from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch commenced at 12:26 p.m. and it was the eighth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched two National Reconnaissance Office satellites, a German radar satellite and a surface water and oceanography topography satellite. It has now launched four Starlink missions.

Friday's launch from Vandenberg was SpaceX's 18th orbital mission of 2023.

