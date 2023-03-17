According to a message posted to the company's website, SpaceX is targeting 12:26 p.m. for a launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The agency has also planned an additional launch opportunity Friday at 4:24 p.m. and backup opportunities are also available on Saturday at 12:12 p.m. and 4:10 p.m.
A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff, watch it here, https://www.spacex.com/launches/mission/?missionId=sl2-8 .