Try 1 month for 99¢
033018 SpaceX Iridium launch 07.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

In this March 30, 2018, file photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base as part of an Iridium NEXT mission. A Falcon 9 launch that had been slated for Sunday morning from VAFB was postponed for the third time.

 Len Wood, Staff

For the third time in the past two weeks, a scheduled SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base has been postponed.

The company was slated to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from VAFB on Sunday morning. Late Saturday night, however, SpaceX revealed via Twitter that the launch was being delayed "to conduct additional inspections of the [rocket's] second stage."

The company said it is targeting Monday, Dec. 3, as a potential make-up. The launch window will be from 10:32 to 11:01 a.m., according to VAFB's 30th Space Wing.

The launch had initially been scheduled for Nov. 19, but it was postponed a couple days prior to that date so as to allow more time for maintenance on the rocket. It was rescheduled for Nov. 28, but was again pushed back due to poor weather that day.

The rocket is slated to carry 64 satellites, including so-called microsatellites and CubeSats, from various providers throughout the world, including some U.S. government agencies.

The Falcon 9's first stage for the mission completed two East Coast launches and landings this year, according to SpaceX.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags