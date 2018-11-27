For the second time in as many weeks, a scheduled SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base has been delayed.
The company was slated to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from VAFB on Wednesday morning as part of the “Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express” mission. Officials with VAFB's 30th Space Wing confirmed Tuesday, however, that the launch was being delayed due to expected poor weather conditions.
No makeup date was immediately provided.
Tuesday's announcement was the second time the launch has been pushed back. It had initially been scheduled for Nov. 19, but it was postponed a couple days prior to that date so as to allow more time for maintenance on the rocket.
The rocket is slated to carry about 70 satellites, including so-called microsatellites and CubeSats, from various providers throughout the world, including some U.S. government agencies.
The payload was configured by Spaceflight, a Seattle-based launch services company. By having the satellites together in a rideshare setting, the cost of the launch is spread across many customers.