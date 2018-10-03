This weekend’s SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, which will be the first in which the company will attempt to land a booster back on land on the West Coast, has been pushed back a day.
The launch, which was originally scheduled for Saturday evening, is now slated to begin at 7:21 p.m. Sunday, VAFB’s 30th Space Wing announced Wednesday. The delay was to allow more time to complete preflight vehicle checkouts, according to 30th Space Wing Public Affairs, which reported that the Falcon 9 rocket and payload were “healthy.”
The primary mission for the launch will be to put an observation satellite, SAOCOM, into orbit for the Argentine space agency CONAE. The launch will originate from VAFB’s Space Launch Complex-4East.
As a secondary part of the launch mission, SpaceX will attempt to return the rocket’s first stage to a landing zone at what was previously Space Launch Complex-4West on the base.
VAFB officials encourage spectators to view the launch from the “Hawk’s Nest,” which is located off Highway 1 about a half-mile south of VAFB’s main gate.
For more information regarding public viewing locations, visit the 30th Space Wing Facebook page at www.facebook.com/30thSpaceWing/, or contact 30th Space Wing Public Affairs at 805-606-3595.