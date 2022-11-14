The Combined Force Space Component Command commander, Maj. Gen. Douglas Schiess, provided a commemorative address during a Remembrance Day Ceremony hosted by the American Legion Orcutt Post 534 on Veterans Day Friday.

The event was held at Pine Grove Cemetery, located at 1100 Stubblefield Rd. in Orcutt.

In addition to Schiess’s address, the ceremony included remarks from the Legion Post 534 commander, Stephen Mainville, readings by military members from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, the playing of Taps and Reveille, a commitment to remember and a wreath laying.

