Update: 10:13 - According to a message posted to the Cal-Trans District 5 Twitter account, the southbound closure of Highway 1 is at Constellation Road.

All southbound lanes of Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road are blocked due to a four vehicle collision near Vandenberg Village, according to a message posted to the Cal-Trans District 5 Twitter account.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0