Update: 10:13 - According to a message posted to the Cal-Trans District 5 Twitter account, the southbound closure of Highway 1 is at Constellation Road.
All southbound lanes of Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road are blocked due to a four vehicle collision near Vandenberg Village, according to a message posted to the Cal-Trans District 5 Twitter account.
