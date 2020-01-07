Southbound Hwy. 101 onramp from Clark Avenue to be closed Wednesday

The southbound Highway 101 onramp from Clark Avenue in Orcutt will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday so that Caltrans can perform erosion control work in that area, an agency spokesman said.
Motorists headed southbound are advised to use the onramp at Union Valley Parkway, which is expected to add about 10 minutes to travelers’ drives.
Electronic message boards will be posted to inform drivers about the ramp closure, the spokesman said.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.