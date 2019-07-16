The southbound onramp to Highway 101 at Price Street in Pismo Beach will be closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Wednesday, according to the Caltrans.
Motorists may detour to the southbound onramp at Price Street near Dinosaur Caves Park, a Caltrans spokesman said.
The ramp closure is part of a project to retrofit and improve rock slope protection beneath the Pismo Creek Bridge along Highway 101.
The contractor for the $2.3 million project is Vacaville-based Bridgeway Civil Constructors, the spokesman said. The project is expected be completed in winter 2020, weather permitting.
The spokesman reminded motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs office at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.