The southbound lane of Highway 154 near Painted Cave Road was briefly blocked this morning because of a collision between a semi-truck, a Toyota Prius and a pickup truck.
Deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol worked to clear the road this morning, however traffic could still be impacted in the area.
There is no information available at this time concerning the condition of the drivers of the vehicles, however according to emergency scanner traffic they are out of their vehicles.
We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.