South Central Coast Basinwide Air Control Council to meet

A proposed rule for monitoring air quality at refinery fence lines in Santa Barbara County and a related proposal in San Luis Obispo County are among the items to be discussed at the South Central Coast Basinwide Air Control Council meeting March 18.

The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the Manzanita Room of the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District office at 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite A, in Santa Barbara.

Updates on the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area and a vessel speed reduction program as well as reports on a Landscape Equipment Electrification Fund program, a landscape electrification experiment with Ojai are also planned.

The meeting is open to the public.

South Central Coast Basinwide Air Control Council, which includes the APCDs in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, promotes the coordination of air pollution control efforts throughout the air basin.

The council, which meets quarterly, receives reports on rule development and planning efforts, the anticipated effect of state and federal actions and other issues of interest.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara County APCD at 805-961-8800.

