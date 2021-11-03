The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County provided gourmet soups and handmade bowls to over 400 residents on Wednesday during the drive-through 2021 Santa Maria Empty Bowls event.
Empty Bowls is held annually at the Santa Maria Fairpark to raise awareness about local hunger and fundraise to feed those in need. The pandemic transitioned the event this year from the "soup kitchen" format to a drive-through, with ticket holders receiving a handmade bowl and serving of one of 10 soups.
Individuals could buy a $25 ticket for a half-hour time frame between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., or a group of 10 people could purchase a "party pack" with 10 bowls and soup servings to be delivered to their residence or workplace.
Foodbank spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer said the event sold over 400 tickets, with just under 200 residents coming through the drive-through in vehicles and around 230 individuals receiving soup and bowls via party packs.
As of Wednesday afternoon, fundraising from the event through ticket purchases and donations totaled at least $38,000. People can still donate at FoodbankSBC.org/SMEB2021.
Those who received a bowl Wednesday and want to exchange it for another can come to the Foodbank Santa Maria warehouse on Thursday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to choose a different bowl. The warehouse is located at 490 W. Foster Road.