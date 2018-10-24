To raise money to address the hungry and malnourished in the community, around 785 people on Wednesday made their way to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s 17th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Held at the Santa Maria Fairpark, the Empty Bowls event typically raises around $50,000 for the Foodbank through ticket sales and sponsorship, said marketing communications manager Judith Smith-Meyer. It’s the only major annual fundraiser the Foodbank holds in Santa Maria.
Smith-Meyer said 75 percent of the 10 million pounds of food distributed annually by the Foodbank goes to community members in the North County region. “It’s really inspiring us to see the community coming out, the donors of soup, the sponsorships from companies and individuals, the people who make the bowls — everything is done by volunteers so it’s really (a) moment when the community is coming out in full force to help end hunger.”
On Wednesday, 785 community members — which included around 100 volunteers — from throughout the Central Coast selected a handcrafted ceramic bowl and enjoyed gourmet soup and fresh bread. There were 1,400 colorful handcrafted bowls, which were donated by local artists and ceramics students from area schools, taken home as a reminder that the purpose of the event is to secure food for hungry people in our community, Smith-Meyer said. Bowls remaining after the event was over were saved for next year.
This year's attendance was roughly 30 percent up from last year’s event, which drew around 600 people, including approximately 100 volunteers, Smith-Meyer said.
Soups were provided by the Hancock College Culinary Department, Crumbles, Jaffa Café, Moxie Café, Olive Garden, Pizzeria Bella Forno, Radisson Vintner’s Grill, Santa Maria Country Club, Santa Maria Inn, Splash Café, VTC Enterprises and other organizations. The soups were served by volunteers, who included local civic and community leaders Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, Santa Maria Councilwoman Etta Waterfield and Fire Chief Leonard Champion.
Santa Maria resident Carmen Gonzalez said he was attending the Empty Bowls fundraiser in Santa Maria for the third time. He said he takes any chance he can to give back to the Foodbank since Angel Food, an organization he volunteers with, relies heavily on the Foodbank to operate. A program of Pacific Christian Church, Angel Food purchases food from the Foodbank and distributes it to needy Santa Marians from several distribution centers in the city.
Also, Gonzalez said, “I like the different bowls — I always give them away as gifts to friends and family.”
Hancock College lab technician Mike McNutt, a ceramics artist who has donated bowls for the fundraiser for over 10 years, said he was glad his pottery work could help others. “For me, I’m fortunate that this comes easy,” he said. ”It’s something that I can do that benefits a lot. It’s enjoyable to me, it’s not a hassle and what (is) accomplished with these donations is phenomenal.
“It feeds me to be able to give back,” McNutt said. ”I’m not good at a lot of things but I’m good at this and to be able to do it for a good cause — it’s what we ought to do, right?”
Nipomo resident Peggy Droste said she returns to the Empty Bowls fundraiser each year to show her appreciation for the Foodbank’s work. “I volunteer in Arroyo Grande at the People’s Kitchen and so the homeless have a special place in my heart,” she said. “I like to take any opportunity I can to volunteer myself or support people who do volunteer.
“Each year the event is special,” Droste said. “The bowls are gorgeous and the soups are just over the top. I had the potato leek soup, I tried the Cuban soup — they were all great.”