To address hunger and malnutrition in the Santa Maria Valley, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its 17th annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser Oct. 24 — just over a week after the organization lost a box truck worth $120,000 in a highway crash.
The event, which will have seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., will be held at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. Empty Bowls is the only annual Foodbank fundraising event held in Santa Maria.
For $25, attendees select a hand-crafted ceramic bowl, enjoy a meal of gourmet soup and bread and take the bowl home as a reminder that the purpose of the event is to secure food for hungry people in the community. The handcrafted bowls are donated by local artists and ceramics students from Hancock College.
The fundraiser will be held just eight days after a Foodbank truck overturned on Highway 1, near Vandenberg Village. “It was one of our very reliable refrigerated trucks,” said marketing communications manager Judith Smith-Meyer. “It was 8,000 pounds of food, a lot of which was fresh produce. Lots of tomatoes, potatoes, fruit and some shelf-stable grocery products, as well.”
None of the food was salvageable. “We’re calling it a total loss,” Smith-Meyer said. “We transport and deliver 10 million pounds of food every year — we have at least one truck on the road every day,” Smith-Meyer said. “It’s very rare to have an accident.”
But there was some news to be thankful for, Smith-Meyer said. “There were no other vehicles involved, and our driver was able to get out of the car and assist first responders — that’s a major bright spot. We’re super grateful that there were no major injuries.”
The cost to the Foodbank will be $120,000 to replace the truck, $4,500 to replace an electric pallet jack, along with a loss of $9,200 in food, according to Smith-Meyer. "We’ll have to be able to make that up,” she said.
The fundraiser will feature soups provided by the Hancock College Culinary Department, Crumbles, Jaffa Café, Moxie Café, Olive Garden, Pizzeria Bella Forno, Radisson Vintner’s Grill, Santa Maria Country Club, Santa Maria Inn, Splash Café, VTC Enterprises and other organizations.
The soup will be served by local civic and community leaders, including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, Santa Maria Councilwoman Etta Waterfield and Fire Chief Leonard Champion.
Last year, the Empty Bowls event raised $41,000 for the Foodbank, Smith-Meyer said.
“We’re excited about the Santa Maria event,” Smith-Meyer said. “It’s not like a gala fundraiser — it’s a very warm community event.”
Participants can also support the fundraiser by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of prizes including wine, jewelry, theater tickets and gift certificates for local restaurants as well as massage, yoga and fitness services. Raffle tickets cost $5 for five tickets or $20 for 25 tickets and may be purchased online prior to the event, or at the door. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
The Foodbank provides food to one out of every four people in the county, and 78 percent of those served reside in northern Santa Barbara County.
Tickets are available online at www.foodbanksbc.org/events or by calling 805-937-3422, ext. 106. Tickets can also be purchased at the Foodbank’s Santa Maria location, 490 W. Foster Road. Tickets will also be available at the door while supplies last.
Opportunities remain available for businesses to sponsor or donate raffle items for the event, as well as for local artists to donate bowls and other items. For more information, contact Smith-Meyer at the Foodbank at 805-967-5741, ext. 104.