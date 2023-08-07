Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean the good times are over.

Crowds of local residents turned out for the Concerts in the Park series event Sunday at Acquistapace Park in Santa Maria.

The concert-goers were treated to a performance from Soul Kool, an R&B band that performed a wide range of hits from the 1970s and beyond.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0