Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean the good times are over.
Crowds of local residents turned out for the Concerts in the Park series event Sunday at Acquistapace Park in Santa Maria.
The concert-goers were treated to a performance from Soul Kool, an R&B band that performed a wide range of hits from the 1970s and beyond.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. present the Concert in the Park series each summer. Sunday's event included food vendors, a kids zone and resource booths. The next concert is scheduled for Aug. 13 at Rotary Centennial Park.
There are three more concerts scheduled this year, wrapping up Sunday, Aug. 27. The events started June 18 at Rotary Centennial Park.
The remaining concerts are scheduled to take place from 1-3 p.m. at either Rotary Centennial Park, located at 2625 South College Drive, or at Acquistapace Park, at the corner of Western Avenue and Sonya Lane in Santa Maria.
Guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, and a few snacks to enjoy.
The remaining concert schedule:
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
August 20: Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters at Acquistapace Park
August 27: Unfinished Business at Rotary Centennial Park
Skylites, Moments in Time, Sound Investment and Babylon Rockers also previously performed at the summer concert series.
Cloudship is a two-man alternative rock band formed by friends Brandon Freeman and Jon Napoles, who combined all their unique equipment to generate the indie pop, organic blues, rock and soul music that they have become known for.
For more information about the summer concert series, or other events organized by the Recreation and Parks Department, call 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Concert dates, locations and performers are subject to change or cancellation. Follow the Parks Department on social media to stay up to date on events, programming and concert changes.
Soul Kool performs at Santa Maria's Concerts in the Park on Sunday | Photos