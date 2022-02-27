Lynn Langham, Doug GillLynn Langham, Doug Gill

Lynn Langham & Doug Gill will kick off the Songwriters at Play series of live music at Unity of Santa Maria on Sunday, March 27.

 Contributed

The Songwriters at Play series of will come to Unity of Santa Maria in late March, said Steve Key and Bonnie Nelson-Key, the husband-and-wife team that has hosted the live music performances at venues in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade.

Shows starting at 6:30 p.m. in the 250-seat Unity sanctuary will feature touring songwriting artists performing their original music in contemporary folk, acoustic, country and Americana genres, Steve Key said.

Tickets will be $20, available at the door and in advance from https://my805tix.com/.

The series will kick off Sunday, March 27, with Lynn Langham & Doug Gill. 

Langham won a Grammy Award for “Old Yellow Moon,” the title cut of the first Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell duet album. Gill was nominated for a Grammy for “I Just Come Here for the Music,” recorded by Don Williams and Alison Krauss.

Future headliners will be indie folk band Fort Vine on Sunday, April 17; Kiki Ebsen, whose music combines jazz, pop, classical and rock elements, on Friday, May 20; and Side Pony, the country music collaboration of Alice Wallace and Caitlin Cannon, on Sunday, June 12.

For more information, call Key at 805-204-6821 or visit https://songwritersatplay.com/.

