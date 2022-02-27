The Songwriters at Play series of will come to Unity of Santa Maria in late March, said Steve Key and Bonnie Nelson-Key, the husband-and-wife team that has hosted the live music performances at venues in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade.
Shows starting at 6:30 p.m. in the 250-seat Unity sanctuary will feature touring songwriting artists performing their original music in contemporary folk, acoustic, country and Americana genres, Steve Key said.
Tickets will be $20, available at the door and in advance from https://my805tix.com/.
The series will kick off Sunday, March 27, with Lynn Langham & Doug Gill.
Langham won a Grammy Award for “Old Yellow Moon,” the title cut of the first Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell duet album. Gill was nominated for a Grammy for “I Just Come Here for the Music,” recorded by Don Williams and Alison Krauss.
Future headliners will be indie folk band Fort Vine on Sunday, April 17; Kiki Ebsen, whose music combines jazz, pop, classical and rock elements, on Friday, May 20; and Side Pony, the country music collaboration of Alice Wallace and Caitlin Cannon, on Sunday, June 12.
For more information, call Key at 805-204-6821 or visit https://songwritersatplay.com/.