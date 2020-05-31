Some Santa Maria churches resume in-person services; others continue with online ministry

This Sunday, some Santa Maria churches will reopen their doors to their congregations for the first time in nearly two months, following the state's approval this week to reopen places of worship.
Places of worship are encouraged to continue digitally rather than in person, but if they choose to reopen, they must enforce social distancing, require face coverings, provide other sanitary measures and limit their attendance to either 25% of the building capacity or no more than 100 people.
Catholic parishes in Santa Barbara County are able to open their parishes for personal prayer but are instructed by the Los Angeles Archdiocese not to reopen for daily Mass until June 3 and Sunday Mass until June 7.
First Christian Church on College Drive will hold an in-person service Sunday, with five separate indoor and outdoor venues set up to accommodate social distancing, Pastor Jim Larrabee said.
The church had been preparing for reopening prior to the state's announcement, but the staff did not expect it to come so soon, Larrabee said.
"My whole staff has worked overtime," Larrabee said. "We had plans to do this over a three-to-four-week time frame. So we had a meeting as soon as [the governor] said something, and we just accelerated all of our plans. But at the same time we felt ready."
In addition to the main worship hall, where 100 people will be permitted for the in-person service, First Christian has set up two additional indoor spaces and two outdoor venues where more people can watch the service on large TVs.
Accommodating specific restrictions against childcare and Communion and recommendations against singing will be difficult, but ultimately the chance to begin gathering again is exciting, Larrabee said.
"We had a ton of excitement," he said. "They’ve been feeling the isolation and are excited to be able to see people again."
Other churches, however, are opting to continue gathering digitally and are waiting to be able to meet the requirements outlined by the state.
Waiting to reopen
Hope Community Church in Santa Maria shared with its congregation that although it is allowed to begin reopening, it will be waiting to learn more about the state's specific requirements and how to implement them.
"While this is fantastic news for churches all across the United States, it is important for us as a local church body to proceed with re-opening our building using wisdom," Pastors Phil and Sheri May said said in a statement. "Our pastoral staff will be discussing how to meet the guidelines for safely assembling together."
At Santa Maria Foursquare Church, Lead Pastor Tim Mossholder said church leaders have still not announced their reopening plans to their congregation.
However, as president of the Pastor's Network of the Santa Maria Valley, Mossholder regularly connects with dozens of local churches, many of whom are not comfortable opening up just yet, he said.
"It’s awesome to see our state taking steps to help our churches reopen, but for most churches it is a very difficult process," Mossholder said.
Embracing technology
While switching over to digital platforms left some people feeling isolated initially, many pastors have come to appreciate the closeness brought through digital ministry, Mossholder said.
"Churches have largely moved to online ministry at this point, and many feel that that today is a stronger way to connect, not only with their congregation, but with neighbors and with the community as well," he said.
This is especially true at Santa Maria Foursquare, where Mossholder said they have found ways to encourage participation even through a screen.
"We’ve moved all our ministry online, including opportunities via Zoom on a weekly basis for women's connections, men's connections, married peoples connections, children's connections and another one for youth," he said.
Larrabee and Mossholder both said the use of digital platforms is something their churches will continue to utilize moving forward.
A lot of our people will still be watching online," Larrabee said. "We’ll be still be live streaming on Facebook, on YouTube, and on social media.
"People’s cultural willingness has changed. COVID has pushed people to stay at home and watch services. People are finding different avenues to worship, and they are enjoying that."
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
