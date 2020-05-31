Some Santa Maria churches resume in-person services; others continue with online ministry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Sunday, some Santa Maria churches will reopen their doors to their congregations for the first time in nearly two months, following the state's approval this week to reopen places of worship.

Places of worship are encouraged to continue digitally rather than in person, but if they choose to reopen, they must enforce social distancing, require face coverings, provide other sanitary measures and limit their attendance to either 25% of the building capacity or no more than 100 people.

Catholic parishes in Santa Barbara County are able to open their parishes for personal prayer but are instructed by the Los Angeles Archdiocese not to reopen for daily Mass until June 3 and Sunday Mass until June 7.

First Christian Church on College Drive will hold an in-person service Sunday, with five separate indoor and outdoor venues set up to accommodate social distancing, Pastor Jim Larrabee said.

The church had been preparing for reopening prior to the state's announcement, but the staff did not expect it to come so soon, Larrabee said.