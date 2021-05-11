For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic statistics have been collected, Santa Barbara County had no patients with the virus in intensive care units, no deaths have been recorded in the past two weeks and the number of new and active cases are decreasing, according to information provided at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Supervisors and County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso indicated that’s the result of more people getting vaccinated as the department works to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“This is good news that perhaps we are turning the corner,” she said.
However, some supervisors said those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated need more incentives, like the prospect of masks and other restrictions going away as more people are inoculated against the disease.
So far, 62.1% of the eligible county population has received either the first or single dose of vaccine, and 48.6% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, which represents 38.7% of all county residents.
A new vaccination site opening Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark Pavilion will increase the opportunity for people to become vaccinated, as it will take reservations through My Turn as well as serve walk-ins, Do-Reynoso said.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Do-Reynoso said a total of 1,564 vaccinations were administered at 20 sites last week, and the county operated eight mobile clinics, 40% of which focused on community-based organizations, senior centers and students, 40% on agricultural workers and 15% on homeless shelters and low-income housing.
She noted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in those age 12 and older, and the county is awaiting a U.S. Centers for Disease Control committee vote, as well as dosage guidance from the CDC and parental permission guidelines from the California Department of Public Health.
“We are planning for school-based clinics and are ready to implement those as early as next week,” Do-Reynoso said.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino sparked a debate over masks after pointing out the supervisors, meeting together in the Santa Barbara hearing room, were all wearing masks, and he asked what message that was sending.
“We’re now in the area where we’re trying to encourage vaccine-hesitant people to jump in the waters and get vaccinated, and if we don’t show them any different behavior — you’ve gotta have some sort of reward …,” he said.
“We were the first ones to wear the masks … we need to be just as swift to remove them when they’re no longer needed.”
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart related three stories of how vaccination has affected people, including a doctor and her mother, both fully vaccinated, who were able to get together for the first time in a year on Mother’s Day.
“So there are real concrete specific benefits for people to take their turn and get vaccinated,” Hart said.
Board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said the case numbers show that vaccination is working.
“As someone who represents a lot of people who have vaccine hesitancy … I think one of the problems is that there is a lack of trust that the measures, these mitigation measures, will go away,” Nelson said. “I think we’ve seen the state be very slow to react, and I think a lot of people out there are concerned that even if they get the vaccine, the state will continue to hold [its] grip on our day-to-day life.”
He also said he’d seen a poll that showed 15% more people would get vaccinated if it meant masks would go away, and that would get the county to the level of vaccinations it needs to reach.