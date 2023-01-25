Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Cultural Center was ablaze with light but virtually silent at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, with only two people seated at tables in the multipurpose room opposite the entrance.

The 40 or so people who volunteered to survey unhoused citizens in the annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count had already left for their assigned census tracts in teams, armed with goodie bags to hand out and a cellphone app that makes the process more efficient.

“We had a good group this morning,” said Kimberlee Albers, Homeless Assistance Program manager for Santa Barbara County, who sat at one of the tables to await returning volunteers. “They’re all out counting now. I left to get coffee [for them], and when I got back they were gone.”

012523-smt-homeless-count-002.jpg
A homeless encampment on North Depot Street in Santa Maria was one of many sites visited by volunteers during the 2023 Homeless Point-in-Time Count early Wednesday.

012523-smt-homeless-count-003.jpg
A group of homeless individuals sort through their possessions in shopping carts on North Broadway in Santa Maria in this Jan. 1 photo.
