Solvang will return its village streets to pre-COVID traffic and parking patterns and remove outdoor dining parklets by Jan. 31 per direction from its City Council members Monday.
The council also directed staff to research the community’s response to the reopening, keep in touch with businesses regarding their customers' response, and other community's reopening designs which have included one-way streets alongside parklets.
The City Council voted on Aug. 23 to extend the closure of Copenhagen Drive from Alisal Road to Second Street until Jan. 31, 2022. That deadline was not extended during Monday's meeting.
“I have gotten a lot of comments that the tourists think the town looks a little bit like a swap meet because of those (parklets). They’ve served their purpose, and my personal opinion is: We need to get rid of them,” Councilman Mark Infanti said.
Councilman Jim Thomas agreed the streets should be fully reopened. After a month or two, he said, the city should seek business input to see if they want to keep it that way or go back to “a more formal and well-appointed closure.”
Councilwoman Claudia “Clau” Orona and Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard both expressed concern about adversely impacting businesses whose customers may not yet feel comfortable dining inside.
“My concern would be because the pandemic is not over and perhaps our customers do want the option to sit outside, I wouldn’t have to put the burden on [businesses] to lose business because they could not sit outside,” Orona said.
She also urged downtown business owners and employees to stop parking in fire lanes and other illegal areas that lead to safety issues for the community.
City Manager Xenia Bradford said she had heard from some local businesses that they have become reliant on the outdoor seating areas since the city-funded structures were provided nearly 18 months ago. She said some businesses have said “that some customers just don’t feel safe indoors.”
“The other side of the story is: Those businesses have been operating for a long time prior to the pandemic without any issues, and so I think if we took it back to where it was, it shouldn’t be a big disadvantage. I don’t disagree that the mask mandates and some of those other issues make it a little bit awkward and it’s a change, but for me, I’m willing to wait until the end of January to open up, but I want to see it completely opened up,” Infanti said.
The change will take nearly a month to complete, a city staff member reported.
The city will begin deconstructing the parklets along the Copenhagen Drive closure between First and Second streets the first week of January and place the structures in storage, then complete “a comprehensive street sweep” before restriping. Finally, safety bollards will be removed before the streets are reopened beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 31.
City staff will bring back to the council on Jan. 10 findings of research into how to reimplement encroachment permits, other potential traffic-flow patterns, and other options which may serve transportation, parking and outdoor seating preferences.
“We’ve tried (the closure) now as it is for a year. If we reopen for awhile and take a look at that and get feedback, there’s nothing that says we can’t come back and revisit it,” Thomas said.
In other business
Solvang council members on Monday also took the following actions:
— Unanimously agreed to send a letter in support of designating the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary;
— Voted 3-2, with Orona and Mayor Charlie Uhrig dissenting, to extend the marketing contract with IDK Events, LLC/Cogs & Marvel to July 31, 2022, at a cost of $300,000 plus a prorated July payment, and to put out a request for proposal for a permanent contract for the city’s marketing producer;
— Directed Councilman Robert Clarke to reach out to his appointee on the Planning Commission, Justin Rodriguez, to determine whether a new volunteer should be appointed to the post. Infanti said Rodriguez had missed three of the last four Planning Commission meetings, was late to and unprepared for the fourth. With several hot topics coming up for commission meetings, Infanti said the commission “needs the full attention of the full commission, and we don’t have a full commission. We could literally have a split vote which could cause some issues.”
— Awarded a $57,120 agreement with SaberDome Corp. dba Lanspeed for Information Technology Managed Services, subject to a 3% annual increase, for the term Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2023, with the option to extend for two additional one-year terms;
— Approved a $10,000 budget amendment to allow Meridian Consultants to move forward on an environmental impact report addendum required before the city can complete work on the city’s water well relocation in the river;
— Approved the City Water System Emergency Plan;
— Welcomed Rodger Olds of Santa Maria as the city’s newly hired public works director.