A time like no other: Santa Ynez Valley nonprofits serving special needs population face new reality
Six-year-old Emmarie Wilson confidently rides Baard with her instructor Kim nearby at the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program in Santa Ynez.

 Contributed, Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program

New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in Solvang will pledge 5% of total daily sales made between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday to benefit the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program.

SYVTRP is a local nonprofit, founded in 1990 by Mary Ann Evans, which provides equine-assisted activities to children and adults with physical, cognitive, social, emotional and or other life challenges — regardless of their ability to pay.

Nonprofit board member Jillian Knight said the therapeutic riding program "had a rough couple of years with COVID" with fundraising, and invites members of the public to drop and shop tomorrow at New Frontiers as a way to support the cause.

