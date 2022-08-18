New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in Solvang will pledge 5% of total daily sales made between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday to benefit the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program.
SYVTRP is a local nonprofit, founded in 1990 by Mary Ann Evans, which provides equine-assisted activities to children and adults with physical, cognitive, social, emotional and or other life challenges — regardless of their ability to pay.
Nonprofit board member Jillian Knight said the therapeutic riding program "had a rough couple of years with COVID" with fundraising, and invites members of the public to drop and shop tomorrow at New Frontiers as a way to support the cause.
Alice Olla shares her zest for life with anyone willing to pick up their feet, reach for the stars, stretch their bodies and their minds.
Buellton Union School District is marching to the beat of a new band program at Jonata Middle School, which is to be rebuilt with partnership from Santa Ynez Valley High School.
Many honored volunteers say their service does as much to shape them as it does the community. There are perhaps no better examples of this power of volunteerism than in the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 2022 Youth In Service honorees: Ruby Carrillo and Harry Mullin.