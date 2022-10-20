Solvang city leaders are asking voters to approve Measure U, a one-cent increase to the sales and use tax to help support maintenance of city programs and services as well as road repairs, flammable brush removal, 9-1-1 emergency response, neighborhood police patrols and recreational programs.

“The good news is this isn’t a tax on food or prescription drugs. That’s specifically how it’s written. So it won’t affect food and prescription drug prices, which is a big deal for any of our residents with food insecurity or seniors who often have more prescription drug medications,” said Mayor Charlie Uhrig.

On June 13, City Council members unanimously approved the resolution to place the item on the ballot.

