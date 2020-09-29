Solvang's impassioned animal rights activist, Hazel Mortensen, dies at age 85

Longtime Solvang resident and staunch animal rights activist Hazel Mortensen died of heart issues Saturday at the age of 85.

No plans were announced for a memorial service.

Mortensen's mission in life to advocate for abused and neglected animals spanned multiple decades, including her more recent work to feed local pets whose owners were financially stretched due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"This is how my dear friend Hazel Mortensen chose to live the last months of her life: giving her time, energy and love to the betterment of animals," wrote Rachelle Mueller of Solvang in a public tribute. "Despite her own health challenges, she always found a way to give back to the community, particularly to the animals who do not have a voice that humans understand."

While serving 20 years as a volunteer at the Orange County Animal Shelter and before relocating to Solvang with her late husband, Bob, Mortensen single-handedly fought to outlaw the inhumane use of decompression chambers in Los Angeles animal shelters — and succeeded.

She also was a dedicated member of the organization PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which she allied with in her stand for animal rights.

"Animals have lost a dear friend and PETA member with the passing of Hazel Mortensen," PETA wrote in a statement. "Her kind nature was evident in everything she did — from being a lifelong vegetarian to advocating for an end to horse-drawn carriages and the animal overpopulation crisis. Hazel was empathy personified and will be greatly missed by all of us at PETA."