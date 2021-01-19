The city of Solvang is embarking on a comprehensive update of its general plan — dubbed PlanSolvang — which will outline long-term growth and provide a roadmap for development.

Several opportunities for members of the community to participate in the process will be made available and hosted by the city, according to a spokeswoman.

PlanSolvang workshops will kick off with a community study session at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, via Zoom to facilitate discussion of planning issues and opportunities facing Solvang.

The Zoom link to access the workshop will be posted to the city's dedicated PlanSolvang website the week of the event.

The purpose of the study session will be to give the public an understanding of the need and purpose of the PlanSolvang update, provide an overview of changes to state planning law and discuss contemporary planning issues, the spokeswoman said.

Feedback gathered at the study session will help inform phases of the update on such topics as land use alternatives, policy, opportunities and vision.

According to the spokeswoman, California law requires each city and county to adopt a comprehensive and long-term general plan, referred to as the “constitution” or “blueprint” for development, which defines how an area will develop over the next 20 years.

Key elements found within Solvang's general plan that have been updated separately over the years include: design, land use, circulation and parking, housing and conservation and open space which includes noise, safety, and parks and recreation.

The update will be the first comprehensive change to the general plan since its adoption in 1988, the spokeswoman said.

General plan elements can be found at cityofsolvang.com/DocumentCenter/Index/21

For more information about PlanSolvang or to be added to an email distribution list, visit plansolvang.com or contact City Hall at 805-688-5575.