Solvang's Christmas tree thrives one year later

More than a year after its initial planting, Solvang's 21-foot blue spruce, which was trucked in from Idaho last October to serve as the town's Christmas tree, is reportedly thriving in Solvang Park.
According to local resident John Martino who helped organize the purchase and transport logistics of the oversized conifer, when put to the test during the hot summer months of the Santa Ynez Valley, the tree adapted.
"We got it through the hot summer," Martino said. "A lot of people thought it wouldn't make it. But the tree has done very well."
More than just surviving, Martino noted, the tree — which represents Solvang's first live Christmas tree in a decade — actually grew one foot since last year, which is typical when in its natural Idaho environment.
"Not only does the tree have to be watered, but you have to spray it, too," he explained, assigning credit to Alan Needham, owner/operator of Buellton business The Valley Gardener, who was selected to handle all care and maintenance of the tree. "You have to trick the tree into thinking that it rained because that's what it's used to [in Idaho]. Here, it's a completely different climate."
The spruce tree, which was officially lit by members of Solvang City Council via a virtual Christmas tree lighting presentation on Dec. 2, now sits in the town's center, festively decorated for the town's annual Julefest celebration. The tree is hung with twinkling lights and colorful baubles purchased for the city last year by IDK Events, Solvang’s tourism marketing and events contractor and producers of Solvang's Julefest.
Looking back, Scott Shuemake, IDK president, said the decision to purchase Christmas lights and décor for 2019 Julefest rather than lease from a commercial tree decorating company, which would have cost the city $20,000 to $60,000 just last year, worked in the town's favor, especially during this challenging fiscal year.
"We made sure the majority of the money we spent was sustainable," said Shuemake, noting that a Tuff Shed also purchased last year, which was transformed into Santa's barn in Solvang Park during last year's Julefest festivities, served as an off-season storage shed for the city's Christmas and Halloween decorations.
The economic decision also helped the group of local residents, who raised $23,000 for the purchase of the Christmas tree, to allocate any excess funds raised to the yearlong maintenance of the tree, Shuemake added.
To address maintenance costs for the upcoming year, Martino said he plans to address the Solvang City Council in January to help shoulder the $300 monthly cost for the tree's care and maintenance.
"June through September for the next couple of years is crucial for this tree," Martino said. "I'd like to negotiate with [The Valley Gardener] for another year."
