Visitors walk the through the gypsy camp at the 2018 CarnEvil haunted house held at the Solvang Festival Theater. Guests this year can expect a "Trails of Terror," where swamp monsters and frightful witches come out to play.
A ghoul threatens visitors in the hallways of the "CarnEvil" haunted house held in 2018 at the Solvang Festival Theater. A retooled terrifying experience will return to downtown Solvang Friday and Saturday Oct. 28 and 29.
Screams and terror will fill downtown Solvang during the 28th annual Halloween haunted house maze experience on Friday and Saturday Oct. 28 and 29, when swamp monsters and frightful witches come out to play on the "Trails of Terror."
Thrill-seekers will be led along a haunted witch's path, deep into the woods where a graveyard lies, a swamp house sits, and through the enchanted witch's lair bubbling with potions that give life to the unearthly.
The haunted house, co-hosted by Solvang Parks and Recreation and Buellton Recreation, will be located at 411 Second St., in the same spot as the 2021 Halloween event.
"We chose not to go back to the Theaterfest because we needed to make a plan by May or June, and we weren't sure if construction would be done yet," said Jenny McClurg, Solvang Parks and Rec supervisor, referring to the theater rebuild project recently completed and reopened to the public in July.
On top of that, McClurg said staffing still isn't at a pre-COVID level that would make possible a larger haunted experience such as in years past when it was held at the theater located across the street from their office.
"Besides, we have everything in storage here, and that makes it easier, too," she added.
And a smaller space doesn't mean less terror.
The 15-minute maze experience featuring terror at every corner, is staffed by local volunteers in the form of monster or guide — both of which guests will meet.
"We build it from scratch every year," said longtime resident and haunted house fabricator-extraordinaire, Fred Lageman, who has gifted Solvang with endless scares for the past 28 years — 32 in total, including prior work at his former resident city.
"When they stop celebrating Halloween, that's when I'll retire — or when I can't put up walls any longer," Lageman noted.
He explained that the only part that remains the same year after year, is the lumber used to construct the walls of the self-contained experience, which schematically changes with each new ghastly theme. And after the fun is had, he said the same lumber is pulled apart and stored on-site, waiting for the next year.
Lageman and his team began construction on this year's theme Oct. 15, and will continue through the Oct. 28, when last touches will be made before the first wave of victims — or guests — arrive, he said.
During the event, guests can seek out Lageman, who will no longer appear as human, but as a swamp thing that likely will see you before you see it.
"It's our second year back after COVID," he said. "The public was receptive then and we're hoping they will be this year as well."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.