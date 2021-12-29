Solvang's annual Christmas tree burn is set to make a return after last year's event was
canceled due to the pandemic.
The event, traditionally held each year as a wrap-up of the monthlong
Solvang Julefest celebration held in December, is slated to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, in the empty field adjacent to Old Mission Santa Inés, at 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang.
Before the grand event kicks off, attendees will be treated to live music, a flag ceremony led by Boy Scout troops No. 007 and No. 41, a fire safety demonstration and refreshments for sale, according to the event schedule.
Those interested in adding to the community bonfire must drop off their Christmas trees to the event site any time before 4 p.m. Jan. 7, city officials said, noting that nonflocked trees must be stripped of all decorations, including ornaments and tinsel.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
As an alternative, Solvang residents can leave their Christmas trees curbside the week of Jan. 3 for Waste Management to pick up on respective collection days.
Close
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at Old Mission Santa Inés on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Harry Mullin poses for a picture by Andrew Bunke as a pile of Christmas trees burn at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Spectators watch Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
People wait at a food truck as a pile of Christmas trees burn at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters prepare to burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Kids hide from the heat of a burning pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at Old Mission Santa Inés on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Harry Mullin poses for a picture by Andrew Bunke as a pile of Christmas trees burn at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Spectators watch Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
People wait at a food truck as a pile of Christmas trees burn at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters prepare to burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Kids hide from the heat of a burning pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Photos: Christmas tree burn closes Solvang Julefest
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.