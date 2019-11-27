The Solvang City Council continued its march forward with change-making decisions Monday during a meeting full of public comment and action items.
The council approved funding to maintain the city’s roads at current levels; installation of traffic calming measures at Viborg Road and Skagen Drive to address safety concerns there; updated the sewer code to reduce grease in the public wastewater system; approved the city’s first-ever parking study; and updated the water code to meet state mandates.
“I don’t like anything the state mandates us to do,” said Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke after casting the lone dissenting vote on the water code update. “I hate these charts and I hate this ‘let’s help out with cellphones, water, insurance, you name it, let’s just help out,’ and I’m sick of it.”
The update, passed 4-1, puts the city in compliance with California Senate Bill 998. The new law mandates public water systems that supply more than 200 service connections delay shut-off until accounts are at least 60 days delinquent. It also requires penalty waivers for those customers whose income falls below 200 percent of poverty level.
The council took the penalty waiver a step further, adopting a policy that will allow every customer a once-a-year penalty waiver regardless of income. The move could reduce time and expense of staff researching customer’s income eligibility to determine waiver status.
Currently, the city loses $2,000 to $3,000 annually to delinquent payments, staff reported. Under the new policy, the city estimates it could lose up to $10,000 annually which would come out of the city’s water fund unless the council directs staff otherwise.
“It is what it is, and we have to do something,” said Mayor Ryan Toussaint.
The council also voted 5-0 to move ahead with proposed traffic calming measures and bike lanes on Viborg Road and speed humps on Elm Avenue, but stopped short of approving citizens’ requests for stop signs at Viborg Road and Skagen Drive. The project is intended to address ongoing speeding issues.
At least one resident on Viborg requested the stop signs after “an additional crash” near the intersection of Viborg Road and Skagen Drive in mid-November, according to a city staff report. City analysis showed “a multi-way STOP is not warranted, although there is significant Crash History in the general vicinity that could justify installing a multi-way STOP here.”
Council members agreed they’d keep an eye on the intersection and work with law enforcement to determine any future action at the intersection.
In other roads action, the council voted 5-0 to spend an average of $1 million per year to maintain Solvang’s streets at or slightly above their current level. Of those funds, Measure A would provide about $400,000 and the SB1 state gas tax could provide another $100,000. The remainder would have to come from the general fund “or other sources,” staff reported.
Council Member Chris Djernaes proposed the city look at a potential bond measure to fund the maintenance while interest rates are low.
And finally, the city updated its sewer code “to bring it into compliance with best management practices and to enforce when people aren’t maintaining their grease interceptors properly,” said Public Works Director Matt van der Linden.
He said 32 of the city’s 39 restaurants are properly maintaining the traps that keep a majority of their grease out of the public sewer. The update “will allow us to encourage (the others) to do proper maintenance.” The update will also require larger grease interceptors on any new development or renovations, but existing businesses with traps smaller than 400 gallons would be grandfathered in.