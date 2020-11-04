Solvang voters elect new mayor, 3 new members in overhaul of City Council

With all three precincts reporting and early mail-in ballots counted, Solvang appears set for another sea change on its City Council.
Charlie Uhrig received 1,623 votes, or 57.15%, to fill the top spot, as Mayor Ryan Toussaint steps aside at the end of his own two-year term. Mark Infanti, with 1,356 votes, or 30.69%, and Claudia Orona, with 1,181 votes, or 26.73%, will fill seats to be vacated by Daniel Johnson and Karen Waite as their four-year terms also come to a close.
Jim Thomas, who received 1,851 votes, or 70.41%, will fill the seat left vacant by the electorate's landslide decision to recall Chris Djernaes. Of the 2,728 votes cast on the issue, 2,732, or 86.95%, were votes in favor of the recall.
Election results remain unofficial until they are certified by election officials over the coming days.
“I think it really sends a message that people want more from their government; people want their officials to listen and be civil and be respectful. That turnover sends a message that, as a community, we believe we can do better,” Orona said.
Mayor Pro Tem Robert Clarke, whose term expires in 2022, will be the only returning member.
“I’m happy to work with the new council, whoever they are. All I’ve ever wanted to do is think what’s best for the most residents, not just the (tourist-related commercial) zone or any other special interest. There were errors on the part of the existing council from Day One. They didn’t understand the politics of governing and appearances. I think they wanted to ram things through because they thought they were right and they thought they had a mandate because they’d been elected,” Clarke said.
Johnson did not seek reelection as his term approached its natural end. As Waite’s term ended, she opted to run for the mayor’s seat, netting 1,202 votes, or 42.32% percent of the vote.
Since elected, the sitting council has affected massive changes in Solvang city governance, including the removal of two city managers, replacement of its city attorney, dissolution of the Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau, termination of, then quick return to contracts with Solvang Chamber of Commerce. The council moved its tourism marketing and event planning budgets to IDK, a Bay Area company, and weathered the initial challenges of COVID-19.
“I just didn’t feel the direction of the current council was what was really the wishes of the city residents. I tried to take that to heart and figured I’d step up. There’s going to be four brand-new out of five on the council. That’s definitely a big turnaround from where we were last week,” Uhrig said.
Orona and Infanti said the new council’s first action will likely be to analyze the city budget and stabilize city staff.
“Making sure we have the staff and resources to do our day-to-day operations is our first priority,” Orona said.
Infanti and Uhrig said there have been multiple discussions among candidates, as well as through social media, that have directed their focus.
“The budget is extremely important that we establish some things right away, but before we can go to the budget, we need to get the staff who can handle the work. We have one person who is city manager, city clerk, city finance person and a couple of other roles and she’s not handling it very well. It’s a lot of work for any one person, but she’s not handling it well,” Infanti said, referring to City Manager Xenia Bradford.
He called City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt “problematic.”
“We need to start getting people that can get the city operating efficiently again. There have been preliminary discussion to bring in prior employees of the city that know what’s going on and know how to run this city,” Infanti said.
