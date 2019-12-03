Despite the "Turkey coma" brought on by Thanksgiving dinner and the cold weather that threatened rain, a healthy gaggle of participants showed up for the annual Turkey Trot run/walk event at Solvang's Sunny Fields Park on Friday, Nov. 30.
Sponsored by Solvang Parks and Recreation, the 9th annual community holiday event invited attendees to walk off post-Thanksgiving calories while helping raise money to support the local Salvation Army chapter.
According to Solvang Parks and Recreation Director Fred Lageman, who also attended, just over 100 people showed up, several of which were families comprised of parent/child teams.
"Our total was down from prior years due to the cold and expected rain, however, those who attended were very thankful and appreciative of the event which provided for a very positive atmosphere throughout," Lageman said.
Friends and families turned up in groups, some dressed in sweatshirts and jackets to combat the cold.
You have free articles remaining.
Some children caught a ride on the backs and shoulders of family members while other non-walkers cruised in the comfort of warm strollers pushed by trotting parents.
Other participants moved between a gentle pace and a jog to rack up their lap-count.
According to Lageman, nine laps equaling 3.1 miles completed the event.