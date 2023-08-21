Solvang City Council members have voted 4-1 to dissolve the Tourism Advisory Committee and leave room for the city manager to call together an advisory committee of his own should the need for marketing advice be needed in future.

Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Orona cast the dissenting vote after thanking TAC volunteers for their time and service, expressing concern that the city’s treatment of committee members may stifle future volunteerism on city committees, and calling out City Manager Randy Murphy for making such a recommendation after four months on the job.

“I’m disappointed in how we’ve treated (TAC members) and disappointed in our continual ricocheting in our pattern of how we’re dealing with marketing. This goes way back beyond just this particular issue or this particular year. It seems Solvang needs to break the habit of going guardrail to guardrail on our approach to marketing,” Orona said.

