A handful of outspoken Skytt Mesa residents left Solvang City Council chambers smiling Monday after the Council directed staff to continue overseeing landscape maintenance in that neighborhood.
The council also voted unanimously to enter into a contract with Goleta Library for library support services, and 3-2 to move forward with cannabis permit appeals while considering additional changes to the cannabis dispensary ordinance.
Under an agreement between its developer and the city, the 168-parcel Skytt Mesa neighborhood pays a landscape, lighting and maintenance district assessment to address such needs specific to that neighborhood. The city serves as banker, collecting money from property owners then paying contractors to maintain the landscaping.
According to City Attorney David Fleishman, such collective financing of maintenance and facilities is not uncommon among cities, and is generally designed so residents who directly benefit from improvements bear the cost. In the absence of a homeowners association, such districts help avoid weed abatement issues, fire hazards and provide for a standard of maintenance desired by a city.
Each year, the city has the option to revisit the agreement, as do residents. Residents could create their own homeowners association, but only those who elect to participate would be included. If fewer than 100 percent of the neighborhood’s residents chose to participate, that could place an unfair burden on participants while the entire neighborhood benefits.
All six of the Skytt Mesa residents who spoke, including Gary Riches, Sheri Noble, Cheryl Hermann, James Snodgrass, Mark Massie and Greg Millikan, adamantly opposed creating a homeowners association.
“One of the reasons we bought that house was that it wasn’t in an HOA,” Riches said.
He noted any transfer of landscape maintenance requirements to existing landowners would require costly remetering and rerouting of water lines to each property. He also raised the question of who would take care of common area buffer zones, some of which are across the street from any private property.
Residents also noted they felt the existing contractor doesn’t maintain the open space areas to their standard: there are broken water emitters, emitters watering land with no plantings, and inappropriate plantings such as Mexican Feather Grass.
Snodgrass also said state law requires turf areas will no longer be allowed between the street and sidewalk come 2025. Removing that turf now would provide the city a jump start on the mandate while cutting watering, mowing, blowing, weeding, edging and repair costs.
“The main thing is to figure out how can this be made to run better and be more accountable so residents get what they anticipated getting and the city isn’t burdened by keeping an eye on things that Skytt Mesa residents can more readily see,” Millikan said.
The council directed staff to develop a residents advisory committee, and ultimately build in service-driven analytics under future contracts to ensure contractors are performing “to the level residents want and deserve,” said Mayor Ryan Toussaint.
In other action, the City Council voted to approve a new contract for library management services with the City of Goleta, maintaining the operation’s status quo for now while looking at future service changes to address budgetary issues.
The City of Santa Barbara has provided the services for years, but in 2016 when Santa Barbara County redistributed its funding on a per capita basis, Solvang found its funding reduced, and Santa Barbara determined they had been subsidizing the branch libraries they operated.
The resulting increase in operational costs by the City of Santa Barbara required the City of Solvang to infill the budget to the tune of $88,000 in 2016. That infill increased steadily to $173,333 in 2018-19.
The City of Goleta responded to “cost and control concerns” by forming their own library management operation in 2018, and offered to take in Buellton and Solvang. The City of Buellton recently approved its agreement with Goleta.
Under the new plan, Solvang needs to budget $178,983 to maintain the current operation of Solvang Library thanks to an additional, one-time contribution from the county. In 2019-20, Solvang will be on the hook for more than $216,000 to maintain the library’s current service levels.
In other council news, the City Council will hold its preliminary budget workshop June 10 with representatives from Muni Services on hand to provide details regarding city tax revenues. The council’s retreat will be held June 22 with Don Maruska serving as facilitator as council and staff hash out goals.
The planned second half of the wastewater treatment discussion begun at the April 13 council meeting has been delayed to provide staff more time to complete reports on phasing options, bonded indebtedness and financing options, and rate increase phase options.