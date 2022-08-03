The Solvang Theaterfest has appointed two new board members — family dentist Dr. Catherine Streegan Catani and cattle rancher Richard Kline.

The Theaterfest serves as the fundraising arm for the Festival Theater, which recently reopened to the public after a 10-month rebuilding project.

Streegan Catani said she is passionate about giving back to the community through her involvement with various charitable organizations. She has served on the Atterdag Village board of directors for six years and is currently the president of the High Meadow Road Community in Solvang.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0