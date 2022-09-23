The Good Life

Lisa and Alfred Mesa, owners of The Good Life craft beer and wine cellar in Solvang, celebrate 10 years of business in the community.

 Contributed

The Good Life craft beer and wine cellar in Solvang is uncorking its tenth year in the community with an anniversary celebration slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, from 8 to 10 p.m. each evening.

The celebration will feature two live music performances and gift basket raffles.

“To say that we are grateful and humbled by our success would be an understatement,” said owner Lisa Mesa. “We are equally grateful to all of the people who have supported us along our journey."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

