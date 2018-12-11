The Solvang City Council bid farewell to most of its members and to outgoing City Manager Brad Vidro Monday night, while also swearing in a new council.
The person that will fill the vacant council position created by results of November's election will be chosen using an application process, the new council decided in a 3 to 1 vote. The deadline for applications is Jan. 4.
Councilor Karen Waite, who was elected to a two-year term in November, was the sole dissenting vote. She said she objected to the application process because interested applicants would have run publicly and vetted themselves.
Vidro announced his retirement earlier this year and three of the council members were voted out in the November election.
“We’ve got a new era in town with this new group and we just hope that they will do what we expect and what we want for our city,” outgoing Mayor Jim Richardson said.
Councilor Ryan Toussaint unseated the longtime mayor with 61 percent of the vote.
Toussaint said, “We will ensure the city of Solvang has sound financial planning, avoids excess spending, strives to increase efficiency, makes Solvang business and resident friendly, and will operate using common sense and best business practices.
“I’m eager to get started but we can’t do this job without the input and involvement of concerned citizens and I strongly encourage you to continue to reach out to the council and express your concerns, suggestions and fresh ideas.”
Two new faces joined the council: Robert Clarke and Chris Djernaes.
Clarke said he was honored to be there. He said his biggest fan — his brother who is battling cancer — was watching the live stream of the meeting from the Bay Area.
“It’s just really, really, really fascinating to embark on a campaign,” Clarke said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but never had the guts to do it. I was talked into doing it and I have met so many amazing people.”
Djernaes said he felt like he had met hundreds of new friends and hoped to be able to work with them on what they want for Solvang.
“It’s my hope that I’ll be able to work with all of you to accomplish that over the next four years,” he said.
Outgoing Councilor Neill Zimmerman kept the tone at his last council meeting lighthearted.
“I’d like to thank everyone that supported me as well as everybody that did not,” Zimmerman said to laughs. “The adversity helps.”
Richardson said his time in public service changed his view of politicians.
“Until I got into this job I had a dim view of politicians. But since I’ve been in this job I’ve found that politicians are good folks basically. They’re trying to do a job to serve the public and do as best as they can,” Richardson said.
Councilor Joan Jamieson thanked city employees for the work they do behind the scenes.
“This is the easy job up here. We make the policies,” Jamieson said. “It’s the people that work for the city that have to implement everything and that’s a tough job sometimes.”
She described Vidro as someone who is “patient and understanding, part of the time,” has a great sense of humor and someone who will be difficult to replace.
Vidro described his 13 years with the city as a great ride.
“I’ve enjoyed myself, I loved working for the city,” Vidro said, adding that he has been to 310 city council meetings and doesn’t plan to go to more.
Now, he said, he can watch Monday Night Football.