Solvang elected officials and leaders will deliver news on the city's state of affairs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Craft House at Corque, 420 Alisal Road.
The luncheon event will feature presentations by special guest speaker State Controller Betty Yee, Mayor Charlie Uhrig and City Manager Xenia Bradford.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m., and a meet and greet with Yee will follow.
Nearly 10 months to the day after breaking ground on a multimillion dollar rebuilding project, the Solvang Festival Theater officially reopened to the public with a ribbon-cutting event July 12.
Solvang commercial, industrial and institutional water system customers will face steep financial penalties if they don’t immediately cut back their water usage at least 20%.
The sitting council members had previously amended the grant funding policy to narrow its awards to nonprofits. Said funding may not be used for administration, should be humanitarian in nature, and should focus specifically on senior services, City Manager Xenia Bradford said.