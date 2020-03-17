Solvang Senior Center suspends activities, dining services

Solvang Senior Center suspends activities, dining services

  • Updated

Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 restrictions, the Solvang Senior Center has announced that it will suspend all Center activities and dine-in meal services starting Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, April 1. At that time, the Center said they will reassess matters and make a decision to reopen based on official recommendations.

The AARP Tax-Aide program which was being offered to locals during tax season, has also been suspended indefinitely to ensure the health, safety and well-being of their senior members and the local community. Those who have already scheduled an appointment will be receiving a courtesy phone call suggesting to file elsewhere. Rescheduling is not an option due to the growing situation.

The Center will be closed to the public until further notice but will continue to take phone calls during regular business hours Monday and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Ellen at (805) 688-3793.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

