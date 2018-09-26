After 35 years in a modular building, the Solvang Senior Center has outgrown its home, and the organization’s leadership is planning to construct a new facility that will accommodate all its programs to serve a growing membership.
The board of directors has developed a concept that has excited its members and received a favorable response from Santa Barbara County, but it’s still far from being a final plan and funds to build it have yet to be raised.
If it’s built as envisioned, it will have room for more members to participate in center activities, provide dedicated spaces for the center’s many programs, reduce the organization’s maintenance costs and enhance the neighborhood.
“We have an artist’s rendering of what we envision, and the county architect is pleased with it so far, although they suggested how to make some improvements,” said Ellen Albertoni, executive director of the center.
But she emphasized it’s just a concept that could change if, for example, the county wants a different design or the organization can’t raise enough money to cover the cost.
“We may have to adjust what we’re thinking,” she said. “We may have to downsize.”
A center is born
The facility the Senior Center occupies now, adjacent to Maple Street behind the Veterans Memorial Building, library, courthouse and sheriff’s substation, was put together from modular units in 1983 and came about as the result of community involvement.
“We had a Solvang senior advisory council, but there was no place for the seniors to go,” Albertoni explained.
“When the modular was placed, the community really came together with fundraisers, cookie sales and there were some larger donors,” she said. “Local tradesmen did a lot of work at no cost when it was assembled. The county set up the services at low or no cost. That’s how much it meant to the community.”
At first, there wasn’t much to it other than some furniture and a couple of bookcases.
“Originally, it looked like a house inside,” Albertoni said. “I’ve seen some of the old photos of it. There were couches sitting around in this big room. The kitchen was added later.”
Over the years, offices and meeting rooms were created and other minor improvements were made both inside and out, and changes were made as seniors’ tastes and desires evolved.
For example, a couple of years ago, a concrete slab was poured on the south side of the building to create a tai chi garden for seniors to practice the Eastern art outdoors.
But the Senior Center now has about 450 members, and its services have expanded as well.
In addition to serving low-cost lunches five days a week, the center offers a dinner once a month, and donated fresh fruits and vegetables as well as baked goods are available to members.
Albertoni said 400 lunches were served in August, and 542 seniors participated in activities that month.
She said it’s gratifying “to know we have people who come here every single day.”
The wide range of regular activities includes yoga, tai chi and arthritis and Pilates exercise; classes in knitting, computers, arts and crafts, the ukulele and basic cartooning; bridge, poker, mahjong and bingo games; and a book club and life issues help.
The center also brings in a variety of guest speakers, holds special classes, presents live music performances a couple of times a month and takes seniors on field trips.
Shingrix and flu vaccinations as well as blood pressure checks are also provided at the center.
“We have members who live down by Burbank, and they come up and stay at the Svensgaard’s Lodge and walk over to participate in our activities,” Albertoni said. “They spread the word (about our center) around down there, and people can’t believe what we offer here,” she said.
But with that much activity going on, the old 2,800-square-foot facility just can’t keep up.
“It’s served its purpose well, but it’s a 1983 modular,” Albertoni said. “You take care of it as long as you have to, but everything is aging. The kitchen is aging. It requires a lot more maintenance. The costs go up.
“We’re spending a lot of money on maintenance,” she said, adding, “And we can’t offer seniors what they need and what they want.”
A vision for the future
Board members and advisers have been working on a conceptual design for a new center for some time, ever since the current facility’s inadequacies were brought up by one of the donors that helps keep the center operating.
“A couple of years ago, a major funder encouraged us to look at where we’re going with the building,” Albertoni said.
The product of their brainstorming is a 6,600-square-foot two-story facility with a professional kitchen, a large common area that will accommodate 125 for lunch — currently, there’s only room for 75 — three dedicated classrooms and two offices.
In addition to a dining room, the large downstairs area would serve as a sitting room and would have moveable dividers to create smaller spaces when needed.
It would have a computer room, a library and a conference room.
“The best thing is, we’ll have completely upgraded WiFi and computer systems,” Albertoni said.
The classrooms and executive director and assistant director’s offices would be on the second story, which would have access from Maple Street.
First floor access would be from the parking lot, and although the building would be about twice the size of the current facility, the design would actually result in an increase in the number of parking spaces devoted to the center.
An elevator would provide the connection between the first and second floors.
“We want it so when people walk in, they say, ‘Wow! We want to be part of what they’re doing.’”
As envisioned, the new center is estimated to cost $3 million to $3.5 million, but it will be at least next year before the center launches a capital campaign to start raising money.
“We don’t have all the final facts and figures down pat,” Albertoni said, adding the organization can’t start a fundraising campaign until it has all that.
But it got a boost in May when the Solvang Rotary Club held a fundraiser that was 100 percent underwritten, so all the proceeds — $41,000 — went to the Senior Center.
“The Solvang Rotary Foundation wanted to round it up to an even number, so they added $9,000 to make it $50,000,” Albertoni said.
That will be the seed money to launch the capital campaign, she said.
The center got another boost a few weeks ago when the County Board of Supervisors agreed to an extended lease with three options for renewal that will allow the center to stay at its current site for 50 years, which is important when trying to drum up funds, Albertoni said.
“This is an excellent location,” Albertoni said. “We can provide services people can get to easily. We have a lot of people walk to the center.”
And the annual rent will remain the same: zero.
“We provide services the county and city can’t provide,” Albertoni said. “This is a gift to the community to enhance people’s lives. It’s a win-win for everybody.”