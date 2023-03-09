Solvang Cntr. Site 3.2 Lounge 1.jpg

More than $3.2 million has been raised toward the Solvang Senior Center capital campaign to construct a new facility that adds an extra 2,000 square feet compared to the Center's current modular. The design includes a commercial kitchen, meeting rooms, a computer lab and administrative office to accommodate a growing senior membership.

 Contributed

The Solvang Senior Center is on track to break ground this spring on a state-of-the-art facility once a building permit and final approvals are issued by the Santa Barbara County Building/Safety Department, according to Linda Johansen, capital campaign co-chair. 

Construction of a 4,700-square-foot multi-purpose community center is estimated to provide an extra 2,000 square feet compared to the Center's current modular, allowing for more multi-purpose utility.

Solvang Cntr. Site 3.2 Entry 1st.jpg

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

