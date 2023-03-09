More than $3.2 million has been raised toward the Solvang Senior Center capital campaign to construct a new facility that adds an extra 2,000 square feet compared to the Center's current modular. The design includes a commercial kitchen, meeting rooms, a computer lab and administrative office to accommodate a growing senior membership.
The Solvang Senior Center is on track to break ground this spring on a state-of-the-art facility once a building permit and final approvals are issued by the Santa Barbara County Building/Safety Department, according to Linda Johansen, capital campaign co-chair.
Construction of a 4,700-square-foot multi-purpose community center is estimated to provide an extra 2,000 square feet compared to the Center's current modular, allowing for more multi-purpose utility.
The design includes a commercial kitchen, meeting rooms, a computer lab and administrative office to accommodate a growing senior membership.
Plans call for the new facility to sit at the same site as the current modular complex, which will be demolished as construction begins.
And while construction in underway, the City of Solvang has arranged for the Center to utilize the American Legion wing of the Veterans Memorial building as a “temporary home," ensuring that local seniors are not displaced and can resume their normal activities, said Center Executive Director Ellen Albertoni.
“With the City’s strong commitment, we can continue our activities and programs uninterrupted during construction, which is exactly what our members need,” Albertoni said, noting that Center administrators are in the final planning stages of its temporary relocation to the Legion wing.
An announcement on a move date will be issued in mid-spring, she said.
In November, the Center announced that a second fundraising phase to generate $100,000 was necessary due to significant inflation that impacted the cost of building materials since it first established a $2.5 million fundraising goal in 2018.
A Center spokeswoman reported that in the last 60 days the Center raised another $100,000 approximately, and that further assessments are being conducted to determine exactly how much more is needed to provide robust programming and new furnishings.
"Currently they are already in position to break ground once permits are approved," the spokeswoman added.
The Center began its capital campaign in 2018 with a kick-off donation of $50,000 from the Solvang Rotary Foundation, followed by Montecito Bank and Trust, which matched that amount and became the campaign’s lead business sponsor.
“Our foundation donors have been reliable partners for the Center for decades, providing annual operating grants for the Center’s activities and programs," said Johansen. "They continue to recognize the critical importance of making an investment to meet the growing demand for programs that improve the lives of active aging adults in our Valley for decades to come."
As part of a new fundraising campaign that also meets the needs of local seniors, the Solvang Senior Center set a goal in December to further expand its membership in 2023 and include all active aging adults in the Santa Ynez Valley.
“Since announcing our membership campaign in December, we have 26 new members," Albertoni reported. "Whether purchasing your own membership or gifting one to a senior in need, we invite everyone to visit our website at www.solvangseniorcenter.org for details about programs, activities, membership, resources for seniors, and more information about the capital campaign.”
Construction is estimated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
