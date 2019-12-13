The Solvang School District and People Helping People (PHP) have recently teamed up to mobilize a "Weekend FoodPacks” distribution program with the objective of keeping little tummies full through the weekends.
According to Dean Palius, PHP CEO, in 2018, 324 or 54% of students in the Solvang school district qualified to receive free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and the National School Breakfast Program. For many of these children, school meals may be the only meals they eat.
To address weekend days which could pose a food scarcity problem for students and their families, the school district and PHP have begun providing children with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to get them through the weekends.
Palius said PHP’s food program staff has long known that there was an unmet need for food for students from low-income families on the weekend. And to meet that need, every Thursday the two groups assemble 6-8-pound bags donated by Valley Fresh Market, pack them with food and deliver them to the school for distribution.
“Unfortunately, our agency has had difficulty keeping up with the demand for food from our regular biweekly food distribution program and we could not identify a source of funding for a new service," Palius explained. "That said, the food insecurity of young children is so dramatic and profoundly affects their health and success in school that we were determined to move ahead anyway.
We decided to “build it” now and use current donations which will spike at the holidays and hope that Valley residents will then support the new program through monetary and food donations."
The Santa Ynez Valley is fortunate to have excellent public schools. Six elementary school districts feed into Santa Ynez Valley Union High Sc…
You have free articles remaining.
PHP has provided a list of suggested FoodPacks Staple items compiled by Food Program Coordinator Victor Gonzalez: mac & cheese, peanut or other nut butters, pasta, tomato sauce, crackers, snack bars, dried fruit, and canned fruit, meat soup, and tuna. PHP will supplement with fresh fruit as available.
“We think that the need is clear and the program is vital, so we are hopeful that donations will grow to help us furnish food to more children by expanding Weekend FoodPack programs to other valley schools,” Palius said.
To contribute to the Weekend FoodPack Program, food donations can be dropped off at PHP’s Service Center, located at 545 N. Alisal Road, Solvang. Monetary donations may be made online at www.syvphp.org/donate/ by phone (805) 686-0295 x:104, or by mail: PO Box 1478, Solvang, CA 93464.
For more information about the program, Victor Gonzalez can be reached at (805) 686-0295 x112 or victor@syvphp.org.
To contact Solvang School district, call Emily Pakulski at 805-688-4810 or visit them at 565 Atterdag Road, Solvang.
Making the streets of the Santa Ynez Valley a little cleaner – and friendlier — the automated creation of the Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy robotics team, EagleTechs, came in first place in the L.A. Regional Qualifier this fall against 18 other teams from the Central Coast.
Several community members gathered at Huyck Stadium on Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off what is expected to be the most extensive renovation of the venue since it opened in 1963.