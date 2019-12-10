Grammy Award-winning American blues guitarist and singer Robert Cray made an unusual appearance at Solvang City Hall Monday when he appeared before the City Council.
Cray joined Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band organizer Kay Dominguez in requesting that next year’s Christmas tree lighting production manager and sound technician focus more on the community’s children than themselves.
In what City Councilman Chris Djernaes referred to as a “little snafu,” the youth band and an unrelated children’s choir were nearly shut out of the Christmas tree lighting performance because Dominguez had not provided a keyboard for the choir. Her keyboardist was not able to attend, so her group had no need to tote the instrument to the gazebo along with the other instruments, music and music stands.
It wasn’t until she and her 13 musicians arrived at the gazebo that she realized the choir needed a keyboard for accompaniment, but had failed to bring its own.
“Daniel (Lahr) cancelled the choir from singing,” Dominguez said. So she set up her band to play, “and he said, 'Oh, you can’t play.' He said, ‘If the choir can’t sing you should not be able to play.’”
Not seeing the logic in his argument, and with performers and their fans at the ready, she pressed on, the tree was lit early and that well-oiled machine she’d run with previous organizers since 2003 went downhill from there.
“I was very confused about the whole thing,” Dominguez said.
The sound technician broadcast recorded music in spite of a crowd of parents and fans who had gathered not only for the lighting but to see their children and friends perform. After Dominguez was rebuffed in her request for the music to be turned down so the kids could perform, she turned to Cray, a band dad, to look for the sound crew.
“It took awhile for me to help them understand this whole thing was about the kids,” the soft-spoken Cray said. “I was taken aback by the attitude of people who would do that and try to keep the kids from performing. So I think that if possible, maybe the next season we could find somebody who would think and be more responsive to the kids as opposed to themselves. I think that would be great.”
Additional opportunities to perform arose out of the incident with Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band now slated for additional performances throughout the coming Julefest season. Mayor Ryan Toussaint said the city will be addressing the issue.